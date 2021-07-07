Netherlands: The Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of discrimination against Kirt Wilders

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of far-right leader Kirt Wilders for discriminating against the Moroccan community.

He has been prosecuted several times for inciting hatred and racial and religious discrimination, with Kirt Wilders, the “PVV” leader of the Xenophobic and Europopic Party, promising to be “less Moroccan” in the Netherlands in 2014. He was convicted in a September 2020 “collective contempt” appeal.

In his words, Wilders “hurt a whole group”, “because of their appearance,” said Dutch Supreme Court Magistrate Vincent van den Bring.

“The sentence of the suspect, the head of the PVV Wilders, is in effect, after his statements about lesser Moroccans,” he said.

The Supreme Court also upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision not to sentence the Dutch far-right leader.

With his Islamist and racist speech, Kirt Wilders has been causing controversy in the Netherlands for many years. The leader of the PVV, the third largest party in the Dutch parliament, is also arguing for the Netherlands to withdraw from the EU and return to national borders.