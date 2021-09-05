Morocco’s choice leaves Guinea in the middle of a conspiracy

Morocco’s choice to leave Guinea on Sunday evening was blocked by a military coup in Conakry, where they face Guinea in the World Cup-2022 qualifiers on Monday, the Moroccan Football Association told AFP.

Mohamed, an official with the Royal Moroccan Football Association (FRMF), told AFP.

They were due to face Guinea on Monday, after which the meeting was adjourned “to ensure the safety and security of the players and to protect all officials of the tournament,” the African Football Confederation (CAF) said in a statement, quoting Moroccan newspaper MAP.

The resumption of the match will be announced “later”.

Guinean Special Forces officials said on Sunday they had seized control of the country by President Alpha Conte and “dissolved” the companies.

Despite the serious explosion of automatic weapons in the capital this morning, there were no casualties on Sunday during the plot.

The head of the Special Forces, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamati Dumboya, announced the closure of the West African country’s land and air borders, plunged into a severe economic and political crisis for months.