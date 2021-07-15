Morocco responds to provocations by new Algerian foreign minister

The exercise of the right to respond to the Kingdom of Morocco follows the provocative intervention of the new Algerian Foreign Minister Ramdane Lammira. Hilale pointed out that Morocco responds in detail to all Algerian allegations on the Sahara issue.

In a note addressed to the Azeri president of the movement and distributed to all members, the Moroccan ambassador, who addressed the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, said he was “very surprised” by the election of the Algerian minister. “His first statement at an international forum since he was recently appointed“On the topic of his country’s diplomacy.

Question of the Moroccan Sahara, “It comes exclusively under the UN Security Council, which is not on the agenda of the meeting, nor is it related to its theme.” In fact, the ambassador noted that the majority of ministers focused only on multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges, including the health and socio-economic consequences of the Govt-19 epidemic.

In response to the nickname “Resumption of military conflict”, Ambassador Hilale, citing the Algerian minister, emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations. “With all due respect to the Algerian MFA, the situation in the Moroccan Sahara is calm and serene, which has been duly recorded in Minorzo’s daily reports and confirmed by the international media.”

In addition, there is the announcement of the Algerian MFA “Total disagreement with reality on land in Morocco Sahara”, The Moroccan ambassador was exposed, and people in the southern provinces of Morocco recalled “Live in peace and tranquility and participate fully in the socio-economic development and political life of the region.”.

Further, “US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara is strengthened by the opening of the MNA’s 22 Deputy Consulates General in Louvain and Takla.”, Did he announce?

Ambassador Hilale responded to the Algerian minister’s call for the appointment of a new Secretary-General of the Moroccan Sahara. “Algeria and its armed separatist group, Policario, have rejected many of the candidates proposed by the UN Secretary-General.”. So it is “Algeria and Policario delay appointing new SG ambassador” Omar Hilale replied.

In response to the Algerian MFA’s desire for a credible UN process, Omar Hilale recalled “These Credibility Round Tables, as a process, are designed in accordance with Security Council Resolutions 2440, 2468, 2494 and 2548”.

What Lamamira has “Deliberately hidden”, The Ambassador of Morocco issued. To say that “Algeria can not abdicate its responsibility, it was finally accepted as a party, in the round table, by participating from 2018”.

The Moroccan ambassador was similarly referred to as the Algerian minister “The attempt to reduce the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara into two parties cannot be insidiously triggered by MNA members. Algeria has been the main party and responsible for the protracted conflict for more than four decades, by an armed separatist group.”, Highlight Hilale.

It is for this reason “The UN Security Council, in its successive resolutions from 2018 onwards, is committed to the four sides of the Round Tables, including Algeria, to participate fully, to be resolute, to show realism and a sense of compromise, and to end the political process throughout the period”, He noted.

In addition, Omar Hilale lamented that the Algerian minister was demanding the rights of the so-called right to self-determination “The self-proclaimed Simeric Republic in the Algerian capital violates international law”.

Very, “This ghost republic, only a fictional entity, was created, funded, armed and maintained by Algeria in order to implement its regional geopolitical agenda,” he said. Hilale noticed. He also clarified that she had no recognition “Ni de Facto Ni de Jure”, “Not by the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, the MNA, the G77 + China, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, or the International Organization of La Francophone or the Arab Maghreb Union.”

The Algerian minister, who is the permanent representative of the United Kingdom, decided who “Kapil stands as an ardent defender of the right to self-determination and denies the same right to the people of Kapil, one of the oldest peoples in Africa, enjoying the longest foreign occupation.” Ambassador Hilale added, “The right to self-determination is not a la la carte policy. That is why the people of the valiant Cape deserve the full right to self-determination.”