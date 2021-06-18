Morocco is an essential ally of the United States in North Africa

On Thursday, U.S. Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Andrew M said military cooperation between Morocco and the United States was “unlimited” and had enormous potential for the future. Rohling said. Commander of the Military Operations Division of Africa and the United States to Southern Europe.

Speaking at a press conference over the phone about the Moroccan-US military exercise “African Lion 2021” which has been taking place since June 7, a senior US official described Morocco’s role as an “inevitable” ally in the North African region. Its “significant contribution” to the preservation of peace and stability in the Maghreb

Gen. Rohling said the United States and Morocco are united by a 200-year strong and solid partnership that calls for further intensification, recalling that it was the first nation-state to recognize the United States. 1777 USA. Morocco has always held this joint military exercise every year, “8,000 soldiers directly from eight countries, one of the most important and complex exercises in the world. Over the past two weeks, we have undertaken a number of coordinated activities in the Moroccan and Tunisian regions that have mobilized significant land, air and sea equipment to strengthen the platform among participants in terms of planning and behavior. Joint ventures, “he said.

“Military operations include the humanitarian component, disaster relief and the resolution of potential conflicts,” he said, adding that African Lion 2021 “wants to incorporate all of these situations into its simulations.” Military training is specifically aimed at strengthening the maneuvering capabilities of participating units, improving tactics, techniques and practices, training aircraft components in combat, support and aerial refueling operations, and strengthening cooperation in the field of maritime security. It also includes training and training on measures to combat violent terrorist organizations.