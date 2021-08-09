August 9, 2021

Global Real News

Complete News World

More than 500,000 people were vaccinated in a single day

Arzu August 9, 2021 1 min read

More than 551,000 people were vaccinated against Kovit-19 in Tunisia on Sunday, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

The move is part of an intensive vaccination day against Govt-19, which began at 7 a.m. at 335 centers spread across all parts of the country, the same source said.

Launched on the initiative of President Ghaz Saeed, the National Intensive Vaccine Days are aimed at accelerating vaccination to prevent the strong spread of the virus in the country.

People over the age of 40 and over have not received any dose before this first National Day.

In 15 days, more than six million doses have been given and in the coming days, more than two million doses are expected, and then another four million more, “said Tunisian President Gosseit.

In a video released by the president, he urged Tunisians to take part in the vaccination campaign.

Late in its vaccination campaign, Tunisia was severely affected by the delta variation: since March, the number of deaths from the new corona virus has doubled, and the number now exceeds 20,000.

Officially, this country of 11 million people has one of the worst mortality rates in the world associated with the epidemic.

With millions of vaccine donations pouring in in recent weeks, officials say Tunisia hopes to vaccinate about 50% of its population by mid-October.

About two million people have received the first dose of the vaccine since the campaign began in March.

READ  In Lebanon, deficit and fuel prices rise by 30% on the way to becoming a failed state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia amid rising tensions

August 9, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Countries that use this device

August 8, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Morocco wants to attract $ 1.2 billion in funding from the IMF

August 8, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

More than 500,000 people were vaccinated in a single day

August 9, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia amid rising tensions

August 9, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Countries that use this device

August 8, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Morocco wants to attract $ 1.2 billion in funding from the IMF

August 8, 2021 Arzu