More than 551,000 people were vaccinated against Kovit-19 in Tunisia on Sunday, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

The move is part of an intensive vaccination day against Govt-19, which began at 7 a.m. at 335 centers spread across all parts of the country, the same source said.

Launched on the initiative of President Ghaz Saeed, the National Intensive Vaccine Days are aimed at accelerating vaccination to prevent the strong spread of the virus in the country.

People over the age of 40 and over have not received any dose before this first National Day.

In 15 days, more than six million doses have been given and in the coming days, more than two million doses are expected, and then another four million more, “said Tunisian President Gosseit.

In a video released by the president, he urged Tunisians to take part in the vaccination campaign.

Late in its vaccination campaign, Tunisia was severely affected by the delta variation: since March, the number of deaths from the new corona virus has doubled, and the number now exceeds 20,000.

Officially, this country of 11 million people has one of the worst mortality rates in the world associated with the epidemic.

With millions of vaccine donations pouring in in recent weeks, officials say Tunisia hopes to vaccinate about 50% of its population by mid-October.

About two million people have received the first dose of the vaccine since the campaign began in March.