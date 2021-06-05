King Mohammed VI of Morocco is the richest man on the continent, with an estimated personal wealth of $ 2 billion (CFAF 1,645 billion), making him the richest king of Africa. But, according to Business in Africa, Occupying Serbian Sovereignty 2Th He is ranked among the highest paid heads of state in Africa in 2021. He is far more prominent than Algerian President Abdelmatzi Deboun.

Paul Pia, 88, has been Cameron’s president since November 6, 1982, the world’s oldest elected president. But “Sphinx” is also the highest paid head of state in Africa in the rankings Business in Africa 2021. He will earn a monthly salary of about 20 620,976. According to the ranking, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, following the head of state, is paid $ 400,000 a month, followed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a salary of more than $ 220,000.

With a monthly salary of $ 488,604, King Mohammed VI is ranked 6th over Algerian President Abdelmadzit Deboun.Th With U 168,000, behind Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya, $ 192,200) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda, $ 183,216). In the top 15, Ecuadorian Guinea ‘s leader Theodoro Obiang Nuema Mbazoko (7)Th, $ 152,680), Zimbabwean President Emerson Manangagwa (8)Th, $ 146,590), Congolese President Denis Sasso N’Kuzo (9)Th, 108 $ 400).

Occupying 10 people is Ivory President Alsatian OttaraTh Liberia’s George Wee (11) is the highest paid head of state in Africa in the Business Insider Africa 2021 rankings with a salary of $ 100,000.Th, $ 90 000).

Rwandan leaders Paul Kagame is 12 years oldTh With 5,000 85,000 more than Nana Agupo-Ado (13) of GhanaTh, $ 76,000), Le Malawite Lazare Saqueira (14)Th, $ 74,300). Nigeria’s Muhammad Buhari ($ 69,000) closes the last 15 places.

Top 15 highest paid leaders in Africa