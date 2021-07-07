Merck signs MoU with African Fertility Learning Associations

Merck, head of science and technology, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the African Fertility Learning Associations (AFFS), which are members of North African countries.

Indeed, in the context of Morocco’s progress in managing patients with infertility disorders, this agreement will allow both companies to work together on a program aimed at further improving continuing medical training programs for health professionals. Health. Objective: To improve access to high quality care for managing fertility disorders in Africa, for the ultimate benefit of patients.

By joining forces, both sides will benefit from their respective networks and communication channels, while exploring the possibilities of jointly providing health professionals with in-depth training programs such as pioneers and training on topics related to scholarships and fertility issues.

“We are pleased with this partnership with AFFS to strengthen exchanges and partnerships. As a pioneer in the field of fertility, we firmly believe that this collaboration will ultimately significantly improve the condition of patients, especially couples in need of support to achieve their aspirations to start a family.” Director Dr. Matthias Mirgans.

In addition, the collaboration will focus on campaigns to increase awareness and support the African Network for the Establishment of Local Scientific Data and Assist Reproductive Technology (ANARA) to facilitate access to high quality care. Professor Kamal Serur, President of the African Fertility Learning Associations (AFFS), declared: “AFFS is pleased to collaborate with Mark to establish a quality system for managing fertility disorders and for sufferers across Africa. “

As a reminder, by the end of 2020, the Ministry of Health has decided to integrate certain treatment classes indicated in infertility management into the list of refundable drugs under compulsory health insurance (AMO).