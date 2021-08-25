Masahiko Metoki of Japan has been elected the new Director General of the World Postal Union

AA / Abidjan / Fulbert Yao

During the organization’s 27th conference in Abidjan, Japan’s Masahiko Metoki on Wednesday elected the new director general of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for a four – year term.

Three candidates ran in the election, with Masahiko Metoki receiving 102 votes, 40 against Belgium’s Pascal Klivaz and 14 against Swiss Jack Hamande.

Masahiko Metoki has a long career in the public service, especially in the postal sector.

He first joined the Japanese Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in 1983.

Metoki later served as postmaster at the Nihonmatsu post office in Fukushima prefecture, then returned to the storage office of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications as director of the International Service Bureau.

In 2003, he resumed service at the Japanese Post, where he continued his work in the mail savings business. Cabinet Secretariat.

Since the privatization of the post, Metoki Post has been in charge of the IPO, management and international mail affairs.

In addition to his experience in the postal service, Metoki has worked at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Japanese Embassy in Thailand.

Representing Japan as the Chairman of the Postal Operations Council (POC) since 2012, Metoki is well known in UPU.

He also chaired the 22nd Congressional Commission on Postal Financial Services and the CEP’s “Postal Financial Services” Committee.

Metoki finally led the First Amendment to the Universal Postal Conference, which allowed mail to be sent to equipment with cells or batteries.

The 27th UPU Congress 2021 will be held from 9 to 27 August in Abidjan.

This is an opportunity to define a plan that will manage their department for 4 years.

The Universal Postal Union is an organization under the auspices of the United Nations. The aim is to promote the cooperation of postal systems around the world and the proper development of the exchange of experiences.



