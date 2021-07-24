Married: In New York, the wedding office welcomes lovers again



“It’s worth the wait”: Like Chai and Richard, the loving couple returned to their wedding office on Friday on Manhattan Island in New York, a symbol of the city after being closed for a year by an epidemic.

“We wanted something simpler, more intimate, and we wanted to do it + in City Hall,” says 32-year-old New York photographer Che Fierado, who has been in a relationship with Richard Kiss for seven years. The place where they got married.

“We decided to get married just before the cove,” she continues with a big smile, a bouquet of purple flowers in her hand, a small crown on her head and a black mask on her face. Her husband adds that to mark the corona virus infection, it forced New York to close its schools, cultural sites and many services for months.

The wedding office has been closed since March 2020 and reopened on Friday. The previous time, “I think it was after 9/11, we closed after Sandy in 2012 (hurricane),” said Registrar Michael McSweeney.

“It’s great to finally be able to come face to face with people,” he adds, adding that only one witness is allowed to a wedding at this time, even if other offices in the city are closed.

The office, where the “good days” for “more than 200 ceremonies” take place, is not strictly spoken of in the town hall “City Hall”, but in another public building a few blocks south of Manhattan Island. Inside, only one wall covered with a large photo of City Hall allows you to pretend to be there.

“I was able to get married in Zoom, but I didn’t want to. I wanted to have a real wedding in person, ”says Fabian, a 22-year-old Spanish student who lives in New York and is married to 31-year-old Dominican Pablo. Townhall had set up an online wedding service.

With more than 33,000 people dead, the return to normal life is crucial for American cultural capital, which has paid a heavy price for the epidemic, especially to regain its tourism potential. New York has seen its audience drop from the corona virus epidemic to 66.6 million in 2019 and 22.3 million in 2020.