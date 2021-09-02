Major discovery of oil and natural gas

C டிte d’Ivoire announced on Wednesday that it was the “great discovery” of oil and natural gas during drilling in a study conducted by the Italian hydrocarbon company Eni.

“A major breakthrough in C dte d’Ivoire’s sediment basin is being carried out in the deep waters of the Italian company CI-101, in association with the national company Petrose Holdings,” the Ivory Minister said. Mines and Petroleum, Thomas Camara in a press release, emphasizes that the discovered reserves are related to crude oil and related natural gas.

“It is estimated that there will be about 1.5 to 2 billion barrels of crude oil on the one hand and about 1,800 to 2,400 billion cubic feet of related gas on the other,” he said. Kamara, an important discovery, will greatly increase C டிte d’Ivoire’s proven reserves and its oil and gas production in the coming years. ”

C டிte d’Ivoire signed agreements in 2019 with Italian Eni and French Total to explore four oil blocks related to the $ 185 million investment.