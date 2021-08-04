Macron pledged 100 million euros to Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged that the new investment would “directly benefit the Lebanese people.”

“We are going to dedicate 100 million euros in direct support,” the international video conference for Lebanon was organized with the support of the IN. This auxiliary education is associated with “exceptional support for families, students and alumni”, agriculture and health. In this case, 500,000 doses of vaccines should be sent in the coming weeks, he explained.

Emmanuel Macron announced a year ago that France would help rebuild the port of Beirut, the heart of the capital’s life. According to the World Bank, the Lebanese people are going through one of the worst economic crises in the world since 1850, pushing half of Lebanon’s population below the poverty line.

The bombings in Beirut killed at least 200 people and injured 6,500 others. The “new” emergency needs of the population are estimated by the United Nations at $ 350 million. The conference is co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as representatives from forty states and international organizations. It promised to provide financial assistance to the Lebanese people.

Lebanon has been without a government since Hassan Diab and his group resigned on August 10, 2020. New Lebanese Prime Minister-elect Najib Mikady announced on Monday that he would not see the light of day before a government is recalled. The explosion at a Lebanese port on Wednesday underscores his willingness to coach his team for a limited time.