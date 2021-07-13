Macron announces new restrictions to increase vaccination

During this 8th televised speech since the onset of the health crisis, the head of state reiterated the important role of the vaccine in preventing new waves of the corona virus linked to the delta variant, which is highly contagious.

“Get vaccinated. This is the only way to protect yourself and others. This depends on the freedom of all of us, ”the head of state told his fellow citizens.

On this occasion, Mr Macron announced that the vaccine would be mandatory for everyone in contact with vulnerable people, noting that checks would be made and sanctions lifted from September 15.

In another announcement, Emmanuel Macron pointed out that “from the beginning of August, the health pass will apply not only to cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals and retirement homes, but also to coaches for flights, trains and long journeys.” Can be accessed “.

Since the fall, PCR tests will be paid if not prescribed by a doctor, who noted that he will convene parliament in an extraordinary session from July 21 for a draft test. Law, in this sense.

“We are going to extend the health pass as much as possible to vaccinate many of you,” the head of state stressed, and also announced a campaign to recall those who were vaccinated in early January from early September. February.

Mr. Macron reported on the establishment of a health emergency for Martinique and Reunion and the imposition of a curfew order due to the active circulation of the virus.

Specific vaccination campaigns will be carried out in schools from the beginning of the school year, ”he said.

He added that border controls would be further strengthened in light of the continuing deteriorating health conditions in countries such as Spain and Portugal.

At the socio-economic level, the head of state said there will be pension reform as soon as the health situation allows, while the unemployment insurance reform will be “fully implemented” from October 1st.

According to him, the “what it costs” announced in March 2020 to help the French economy cope with the health crisis helped protect businesses and jobs and the purchasing power of the French. He said the French economy is expected to grow by 6% by 2021.

Emmanuel Macron’s television address comes two and a half months after the announcement schedule.

With 7,137 Kovit patients admitted to the hospital on Monday, the hospital pressure is still declining, with the trend rising to 7,183 in recent days, compared to 7,183 the previous day, with 4,256 new cases reported on Sunday, up from 2,549 a week earlier.

“If we don’t act, they could rise to over 20,000 by early August,” Health Minister Oliver Warren warned Sunday.