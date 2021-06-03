Last week saw a 15% drop in new cases worldwide (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of new Govt-19 cases has dropped by 15% in the past week, with the Southeast Asia region being the most affected by more than 1.5 million new infections worldwide.

« The number of new cases and deaths from the Corona virus novel has been steadily declining over the past week, down 15% and 7%, respectively, from the previous week. “, The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) said in its last weekly issue on Wednesday.

More than 3.5 million new Covid-19s and more than 78,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week, according to the World Health Organization. The European continents (-26%) and Southeast Asia (-24%) recorded the largest decline in new cases, while the number of cases reported by the United States (-2%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (-1%) remained the same as the previous week. In contrast, the number of cases increased by 22% in Africa and 6% in the Western Pacific.

With more than 1.36 million new infections, most of the cases registered in the last week are in India.

It is followed by Brazil (420,981 new cases, 7% decrease), Argentina (219,910 new cases, 3% increase), USA (153,587 new cases, 18% decrease) and Colombia (150,517 new cases, 40% increase).

« According to source statistics, Southeast Asia is the most affected region in the world, especially for new pollutants. », NoticesWHOHowever, with more than 1.5 million new cases and more than 29,000 new deaths, this is down 24% and 8% compared to the previous week, respectively.

