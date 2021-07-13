Kovit: The situation in Tunisia is worrying the World Health Organization

The situation in Tunisia is worrying the World Health Organization as the number of deaths due to Govt. Tunisia is indeed linked to the Covit-19 “highest” in the region, a World Health Organization (WHO) representative warned, stressing that the situation in this country, which needs help and vaccines, could worsen.

In an interview with AFP, Dr. Yves Southerand pointed out that Tunisia has the highest death rate in the entire African continent and in the entire Arab world. People – “That’s really a lot,” he says.

From March to August 2020, about 50 deaths were reported in Tunisia, but there are currently more than 16,000 deaths on the death curve, with 194, 189 or 144 new daily deaths reported in recent days. The gravity of the situation is very clear because “Tunisia is more transparent than many other countries in its data,” he explains. According to Dr. Yves Sat Trond, “the number of deaths reported by Tunisia is undoubtedly close to reality.” Beyond the statistical effect, he adds, “the health condition is serious and all indicators are in red.”

With AFP