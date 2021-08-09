Kovit / Iran: New daily record with more than 40,800 epidemics

Iran’s daily number of cov-19 pollutants has reached a new record for the second day in a row, with more than 40,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Iranian health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 40,808 people tested positive for the corona virus and 588 died, a new record in the number of deaths. Overall, the most affected country in the Near and Middle East has recorded 4,199,537 cases and 94,603 deaths since the outbreak.

Outbreaks have been rising sharply since June, with officials citing the “fifth wave” caused by the highly contagious delta variation.

Tehran, with a population of more than eight million, has the highest number of deaths and infections and hospital admissions, says Nader Tawakoli, vice chairman of the capital’s Antiquity Committee.

“The death toll will rise further in the coming days,” he told the ISNA news agency. “We don’t know when we will reach the peak of this fifth wave,” he continued, stressing that hospitals and emergency departments were overflowing.