Kovit-19: At the beginning of the school year students between the ages of 6 are required to wear a mask and a distance of 1.20 m

The mask has been mandatory since the age of six, with 1.20 meters of space between desks and a maximum of face-to-face classes: The Spanish Ministry of Education on Wednesday called for “not to reduce our security” as we face the epidemic at the start of school in 2021. Year.

With the country not closing schools “after a difficult year”, Education Minister Pilar Alegria warned, however, that the health crisis had not yet disappeared and that “maximum alert” schools were in order during the press conference.

The minister explained that wearing a mask would be mandatory from six years onwards, which is usually one year in practice, usually with hand washing and aeration of classes. .

Slight change after all: the “each other” distance between classes can be reduced from 1.50 to 1.20 meters, she announced, but it will be the Spanish territories, who will decide on this type of action.

Currently, 61% of 12-17 year olds in Spain have received at least one dose and 16% have been fully vaccinated, Pillar Allegria recalled.

During the first wave, schools across the country were closed and generally did not reopen until the end of the 2020 school year.