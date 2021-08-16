Justin Trudeau calls for early elections in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday announced a preliminary poll two years before the federal election on September 20, saying the country was at a “historic moment” with the epidemic.

The Governor-General accepted my request to dissolve Parliament. So Canadians will go to the polls on September 20, ”he said from the federal capital, Ottawa.

According to him, the country is going through a “historic moment”, so “it is very important for Canadians to choose how we are going to get out of this epidemic and how to better rebuild.” “We’re going to have a choice now, not just for months, but for decades to come.”

“I urge you to support a progressive and ambitious government,” he said.

Justin Trudeau, who led a minority government since October 2019 to rely on the opposition to carry out his reforms, aims to win a positive poll, epidemic management and vaccination campaign victory during this election.

But other parties opposed holding a referendum this summer and immediately condemned the political calculation amid the epidemic. Like other countries, Canada recently announced that it is facing a fourth wave of epidemics due to the growth of delta variation.

However, the country has one of the best vaccine coverage in the world – 71% of 38 million Canadians have received the first dose and 62% are fully immunized.

“This is the only window of fire for Justin Trudeau, because as the school year and university begin in two weeks, the Govt cases will inevitably increase,” explains AFP Felix Mathieu, a professor of political science at the University of Winnipeg. . “It has already held 18 months, which is the average lifespan of a minority government.”

But Daniel Beland, a professor of political science at McGill University, believes this is a “dangerous bet” and does not guarantee a majority for him in current opinion polls.

His party did worse than expected from opinion polls, which saw them at gaining at least 170 of the 158 seats up for grabs.

– Uncertainty participation –

“This election could be held in a few places,” Daniel Polland added, “because this election is clearly Trudeau’s decision.

Facing him, Erin O’Dwyer, leader of the Conservatives, said the only party that could form a government – currently 119 delegates – would be unpopular, but could count the rural provinces in the polls.

On Sunday, for the official launch of his campaign, he focused his first intervention on the promise of a “strong economy” as opposed to the liberal policy of “higher debt, higher spending”. And Mr. He strongly condemned Trudeau’s decision to call an election.

“We must not compromise all our efforts for sport or political gain,” Erin O’Toole told a news conference.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP); The Liberals can get votes among Trudeau’s other rival and youth and urbanites.

Mr. Condemning Trudeau’s “selfish decision”, he said on Sunday that he was ready to “fight for workers, force the rich and big corporations to do their fair share, and create a recovery that benefits all.” .

The election campaign was largely driven by epidemic management and government-sponsored emergency assistance programs and $ 101.4 billion ($ 69 billion) over three years.

But environmental issues and reconciliation with the tribal people will be crucial to this election, which promises to be unprecedented. The ongoing health measures in many states are limiting election rallies and the participation of great uncertainty.

Also, if the expected postal voting due to the epidemic is too advanced, the results of the ballot may go unnoticed on election night.

