Joe Biden did not guarantee a “final end” to the deportation process in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden told the nation on Friday that the “final outcome” of the expulsion process from Afghanistan could not be guaranteed.

He considers it one of the “most difficult tasks in the history of his country”.

“For all Americans who want to go home, you go home, but make no mistake, these actions represent a danger to the armed forces, which have occurred in the most complex situations,” the head of state said.

Joe Biden, however, promised to mobilize “all the resources necessary” to succeed in these evictions as “commander of the U.S. military.”

“We will continue to work to ensure the safe evacuation of American citizens, our allies and Afghanistan who may be targeted by the Taliban due to their close or distant contact with the United States,” he added.

Remember that Americans, like the French and other allies in Afghanistan, are working hard to expel their countrymen and those who worked for them.

The U.S. military, which is due to leave the country on Aug. 31, may place all its citizens in the area if they are not deported.

On Thursday, in a telephone interview, Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate these measures under optimal conditions.



