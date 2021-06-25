Joe Biden continues to rely on Algiers and Madrid

Algeria has been a staunch supporter of the Policario Front for many years. Despite the many declarative consequences, the new US administration, led by Joe Biden, has not changed the US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. A dream to scatter in Algeria and Spain.



The Western Sahara is at the origin of the diplomatic war between Morocco and its Algerian neighbors, which is the real support of Brahim Khali’s Policario Front. Despite the many declarative consequences, the new US administration led by Joe Biden has not changed its position, especially in light of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Former United States President Donald Trump, Shortly before he left office.

Algeria, which spoke publicly on the matter on January 20, 2021, more than 5 months after he took office, is still waiting. Not only has US President Joe Biden not changed his decision to recognize the sovereignty of his predecessor Donald Trump in his Sahara on December 10, 2020, but above all, Washington is still sticking to the cautious statements in this regard, which are very sensitive.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on June 14, 2021 in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, was undoubtedly a dream opportunity for Algeria and Spain, especially the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, to try to link Joe Biden to this issue. Except that the two don’t get this opportunity because they only met for a few seconds. Dreams of seeing the Moroccan character of the Western Sahara have been questioned by the United States and are being shattered in days.