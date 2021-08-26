Japan / Govt-19: 1.63 million modern vaccines discontinued for disorder

Japan announced on Thursday that it was discontinuing the use of the US biotech moderna 1.63 million dose vaccine against the corona virus after it was found to contain contaminants in three volumes distributed in the country.

Daketa, a Japanese pharmaceutical group that imports and distributes Moderna’s vaccine in Japan, said in a statement that “foreign bodies from several body centers were found in sealed vaccine tubes.”

“After consultation with the health department, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from the affected constituencies until Thursday, or a total dose of 1.63 million, Daketa added.

Without describing the nature of the contaminants found, Daketa noted that no report has yet been received on the potential health risks associated with the affected levels. The Japanese Ministry of Health has said it will cooperate with Dakota to distribute alternate doses to avoid disruption of the national vaccination program, which has been accelerated for months after a slow start.