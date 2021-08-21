Ivory Coast receives 1.1 million anti-Govt vaccines from the United States

The donation was received at the Felix Hafood-Pointe International Airport in Abidjan in the presence of Ivorian Health, Public Health and Global Health Care, Pierre Timba N’Cou State Ambassador-United, Richard Bell.

“The United States is pleased to support the C டிte d’Ivoire government in the fight against this epidemic that has affected many people around the world, and we appreciate the great efforts being made to prevent the spread of the C டிte d’Ivoire government. Vaccinate the people,” Richard Bell said.

“We hope that this investment by the United States in support of the Ivorian people will be managed as soon as possible,” he continued in a summary note sent to the APA by US diplomats. Harris shares US vaccine distribution with the world.

On August 20, 4,930 doses of Kovit-19 vaccine were administered, giving a total of 1,268,988 doses. In the country, the epidemic has been on the rise again in recent weeks.

Of the 4,495 samples taken this Saturday, August 21, 2021 by the Ministry of Health, Public Health and Global Health Care, 209 were new Govt-19 cases, or 4.6% positive cases, 208 cured and 9 deaths.

PIG / ls / APA