IUCN has released its “Red List”, a barometer for the health of living beings



The IUCN lists security victories, including its eagerly awaited “Red List of Endangered Species” at the World Congress in Marseille on Saturday, along with the “Green List” for the first time as a barometer to destroy our environment.

Since 1964, experts from the International Union for Conservation of Nature have published the survey, which covers tens of thousands of animals, plants and living organisms in nine species (from those that do not care about a definite “extinction”).

Experts of this organization have, over the years, evaluated and reviewed nearly 135,000 species, nearly 28% of which are now considered endangered.

“Trends show that the rate of destruction is 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal. (…) If this rate increases, we will soon face a major crisis,” said Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the department that manages the IUCN red list.

Natural disasters by humans, which greatly reduce wildlife habitats, as well as over-exploitation, poaching, fishing and smuggling of some species have endangered lives. But scientists and experts in flora and fauna are increasingly concerned about the effects of global warming.

Type changes have already been explained in part by the climate crisis, which may directly affect the living conditions of some organisms, or even their biology, for example breeding cycles.

To tighten or relax the law, but in terms of visibility or funding, moving from one race to another can have significant consequences for one race.

– Campaign –

Craig Hilton-Taylor agrees that there is “a lot of campaigning” around revisions to the list. And passing in the least endangered category in the sense of avoiding certain identity species.

“There’s a lot of concern that if a race cuts a category, investments will stop. That’s where the green level will help,” the manager explains.

This green status, or green list, IUCN has been working on for almost ten years, will be officially presented for the first time at the Marseille Conference. It aims to seal the success of species conservation programs carried out especially in protected areas.

It takes into account management and planning criteria and of course the results obtained.

According to the boss of the “red list”, “Your efforts have been crowned with success”: “If we do nothing, where will this race be? What will happen to her if we stop all our efforts now?”.

The first answers are expected at 12:30 GMT, with the release of the new rankings.