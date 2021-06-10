Her hands fly around her yellow head. “Yes, of course he did something stupid,” admits Sandrin (first name changed), a town of 4,000 people in Saint-Vallier (Trom). Damien D, 28 years old, Is suspected to have been caused by this friend of his son A room in the face of Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, June 8, during the President’s visit to the neighboring town of Dain-el Hermitage (Dream).

The young man, who has been in police custody since Tuesday, explained that he acted “without guessing” to “express his displeasure,” Valen’s attorney Alex Perrin said Wednesday evening. He will be This Thursday afternoon made an immediate appearance. “At present, it appears that this violent gesture cannot be retained in advance,” the lawyer developed. The other person in custody, Arthur C, would later be summoned to “answer for offenses related to illegally possessed weapons” found in his home, the magistrate said.

In Saint-Vallier, the texts echo uniformly. Say “no” to Valerie, these four high school students spraying their white baccalaureate on philosophy with the newspaper salesman Ibrahim or Red Bull behind the stoves of Cappadocian, Turkish and Italian specialties. This Wednesday, Diane de Poitiers, the hometown where television crews were urgently dispatched, only talks about it: Damien de Poitiers. And Arthur C, what has flown the two local children?

Involved in two associations

On the old shopping street in the center, with empty windows and a toothless mouth, Evelyn, at a restaurant of African specialties, has his analysis well: “President Macron, he has kept us locked up for a year, he’s going straight back to contact … frankly, he’s taking it all in the head! He has to wait six months. “ READ Spain: Agricultural producers call for boycott of products made in Morocco

Proud shoe maker in his leather armor é Relian caused insomnia. Damien D. A friend, he says. “It simply came to our notice then. He is not a bloody person and there is no logic in all this. I have never heard anything that he is racist or royalist. By customers pass, a key, a shoe on the heel is less proud than the surrounding mountains, planted with vines and apricot trees. “Damien, I hope he’s a good guy … otherwise he’s not going to do all this for the city.” “

“That’s it”, these two associations tried to keep this young man alive Govt Put a brake on its activities: on the one hand, “historical European martial arts”, on the other, roll-flaming games, board games, video games… According to those around him, a cave of “geeks” is often the Ten Regulations.

“They attract their ideas from everywhere.”

At 20 Wilson, very close to the bridge, the glass door of its local club offers a view of a bazaar for teenage handimans. A few empty beer bottles are waiting to be sorted. Cardboard boxes and board games are piled up near the photocopier. A large gray table, suitable for rearrangements of large figurative wars, eats up space.

Damien is a fan of knights and medieval fantasy. Arthur, who was often seen by local regulators, was curious about World War II. TheA copy of “Main Gump” found at his home during the search ? “You have to put it back in this context of being interested in everything related to this war,” said Frederick (name has been changed), a friend who has been around the band.

“Politically, it is difficult to put a stamp on them. They draw their opinions everywhere, among the communists, on the right and on the left அவர்கள் They blamed Macron for saying that French culture was not like that. They think the president is in his ivory tower and he doesn’t realize what people are doing. But they are quiet, polite, not violent. Both wanted to be more involved in local life, and the revitalization of the city center. Arthur is a member of the Neighborhood Council. READ Green light for all vaccinated tourists

A dangerous professional situation

During a training session led by Damien de, a group of young men were seen wielding swords and clubs in La Collar’s garden before his imprisonment. This young man is in the medieval city center de Saint-Villier, in a nightgown, for the local Historical Society. “Damien was an artist, and he danced for a long time in the class his mother was in charge of,” says Sandrin.

His father, a former plaster painter, was known to many in the city, and he is now dead. Damien, for his part, says there is no “situation” because this retiree with a cross shopping bag is in the afternoon – an emergency on the bridge. He worked for a time in a funeral director, then in interim work in the factory. In recent months, he has been living in the RSA, but has been thinking about training in the “events field,” said his unemployed girlfriend, who does not want to answer other questions. The white and gray city house where they live, above the local association, keeps its closures closed: “She left a few days away to rest, and it’s hard for her,” comments Relian.

Damien D. for about five years. At the Valencia Kento Club, which is registered, Charles DeHay explains over the phone that its president is “a completely normal coach, a sensible man, who wants to progress in his sport.” In recent years, Damien has regularly traveled to the city province to host cafes for “manga conferences” in the region. In this universe of fans of Japanese “kawaii” culture, when he met his girlfriend, he left almost thirty-one different memories with long hair. READ UN points to EU responsibility for death and tragedy in Mediterranean

“He spoke beautifully and inappropriately, not meaningfully, but very badly, recalling 18-year-old Yannis who volunteered with him. I found him very moral about respecting the law and the rules எனக்கு It was funny to see him slap the president!” Nature, spontaneous, sensitive, on the other hand, praises Jerome LaSalle, the boss of the event.

“Maybe he wanted to be in front of this other young man.”

Ten days ago, Damien D and his friends celebrated the reopening of the terraces, foaming at the mouth as far away from the river as ever. “There was no change in his behavior or his views,” his friend Frederick notes. “We only had one drink and then we ate and bit and went to a game. We were happy to see our old habits.”