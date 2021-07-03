Italy put an end to the Belgian dream and march to the Reuters semi-finals

After Spain’s victory at the end of the afternoon, La Roja’s future opponent disappeared in the other quarter of the day. At the Alliance (DE 🙂 arena in Munich, the Belgians and Italians had the same goal: to join Luis Enrique. After the start of the match dominated by Italy, Belgium especially thanked Kevin de Bruyne for replacing the legs, despite the uncertainty surrounding his presence. But it was Squadra Assura who took the lead in the 31st minute through Nicolo Barella, who was accurate at small intervals and applied for the finish time. Shortly before half time, Lorenzo hoped to break the Red Devils ‘hopes (44th), but Romu Lukaku converted a penalty at 45 + 2’. After the break, the score was 2-1 in favor of Roberto Mancini’s players, who did not come. Italy has been doing well, despite some hot situations, such as reclaiming Spinoza in 61st place. Outside the 2016 quarterfinals, he will advance to the semifinals this year, where he will find Spain at Wembley on Tuesday.

