Italy crosses 40 million injection milestone – Parlamane

Italy has provided 40.5 million doses of the vaccine and 25.17% of its population over the age of 12 is now vaccinated, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The release of these figures comes in the wake of a steady decline in epidemics: on Thursday, 2,079 new cases were reported on the peninsula. Hospital admissions due to covid have also dropped by 84% since the beginning of April, according to a study by the Kimbe Foundation, which specializes in public health issues.

Faced with this improvement in the situation the government is gradually removing anti-Govt restrictions. The start of the curfew order has been delayed from 11pm to midnight on Monday and will be completely canceled on June 21st. Bars and restaurants can also welcome dining room customers back from June 1st.

More than 100,000 deaths

Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by the epidemic, recorded the highest recorded death toll in 2020: 100,000 more deaths than the previous five-year average, which corresponds to a 9% increase in deaths, according to figures released by the National Institute (IST) on Thursday.

In 15 months, Covid has reduced the life expectancy of men to 1.4 years and the life expectancy of women to 1 year, rising to 2.3 for men in Lombardy, the northern part of the country, including Milan. Corona is particularly susceptible to the virus. Since the outbreak, Italy has officially registered 4.23 million cases, including 126,523 deaths.