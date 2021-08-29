Israel generalizes the vaccine booster over 12

Israel on Sunday announced that it would reduce the minimum age for obtaining a 3rd dose vaccine against the corona virus to 12 to combat pollution linked to the delta type.

“Today, we are expanding the opportunity for the entire population to receive the booster, the 3rd dose of the vaccine, 5 months after the second dose was given,” said Nachman Ash, director general of the ministry, at a press conference.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has announced that those who receive a third injection of the corona virus vaccine or a second dose within the last six months will be exempt from isolation upon return to Israel from an international trip. Weekend.

“The third vaccine is immediately available to anyone over the age of 12,” Health Minister Nitson Horowitz said on Twitter, urging all of his fellow citizens to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett said after the announcement that the availability of the vaccine booster was “a privilege not available to any other country” and that the booster campaign was already successful. “The increase in serious cases has begun to decline,” he said.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, there are currently 726 Govt patients in critical condition – the highest number since the beginning of March – 149 on ventilators – the highest since the beginning of April.

On Saturday, the Director General of the Ministry of Health said that the detection of the corona virus in Israel and the serious cases following the vaccination efforts were on a downward trend.

The country has surpassed one million people affected on August 24 since the outbreak began. In all, more than 6,950 people have died from corona in Israel.