Several hospital directors have resigned in Iraq following a devastating fire at the Kovit-19 unit of a hospital in the city of Nasiriyah last Monday.

According to Saad al-Majid, director general of health officials, less than five hospitals in the province have seen their directors and representatives leaving, leaving companies run by less qualified staff.

As fires rage in Iraq over dilapidated hospitals, these disasters are being fueled by fears of being held accountable in the event of another disaster.

Last Monday, at least 60 people were killed in a devastating fire that devastated a prefabricated building at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasir Housing Govt patients. Three officers, including the establishment director, were arrested and 10 arrest warrants were issued by the courts.

In April, a similar tragedy damaged the Kovit section of a hospital in Baghdad, killing more than 80 people.