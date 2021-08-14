In Italy, the melting of the Calderon glacier has become inevitable

The Calderon Glacier in central Italy is located in the south of Europe, creating the risk of losing it within 10-20 years, experts say, giving it a melting speed.

The Calderon Glacier, located in the valley of the Massif Gran Sasso in the Apennine Chain in the Abruzzo region, began to disintegrate about twenty years ago, accelerating for many years due to global warming.

However after the melting of the Coral del Veletta in Spanish Sierra Nevada in the early 20th century it became the southern glacier of the continent.

“This is the glacier in the south of Europe, which is why it is such a symbol and symbol, but now it is shrinking like a tragedy,” said Massimo Frosotti, an expert on glaciers, in an interview with AFPTV.

“We estimate it will disappear in the next 10 to 20 years,” said Massimo Fresotti, chairman of the Italian Glacier Commission.

The period of removal periods (the process by which snow or ice disappears from the surface of the glacier, the editor’s note) has become longer, the rainfall has remained constant but the snowfall has decreased, and of course the mass of the glacier has decreased more and more, ”he sums up.

Massimo Bechi, a member of his team, has been studying Calderon for 25 years: “Since 2000, we have seen its thickness and area gradually decrease, as well as split into smaller glaciers,” he observes.

The Global warming Human activity, including the use of fossil fuels, caused a 1.1 degree increase in the average temperature of the Earth’s surface compared to the mid-19th century.

Most of this increase has occurred in the last 50 years.

“We do not know how this story will end (…) I hope it does not end! சி Massimo wants to believe Pechi.