In Afghanistan, Biden is alone in the face of frustrated Americans and bitter allies



Elected officials from his own camp were disappointed, cold public opinion and bitter international allies: President Joe Biden appeared very lonely on Tuesday as the White House struggled to manage its exit from Afghanistan.

His pose is simple: “I’m the president of the United States, in the end, I think so,” said Joe Biden in a brief speech at the White House on Monday, resuming his interrupted vacation at the David Camp home.

Jack Sullivan, his national security adviser, defended his boss on Tuesday while the U.S. president waited to speak again Wednesday in a television interview.

“When you end twenty years of military intervention (…) you have to make consistently difficult decisions, and none of these decisions have a flawless decision,” he told an emergency conference.

The decision to withdraw U.S. troops so far, initially taken by Donald Trump and confirmed by Joe Biden by setting a deadline of August 31, is popular with the American public.

But Americans were shocked by the speed with which the Taliban took control of the country, with astonishing images of Kabul airport on Monday following the catastrophic evacuation of the US embassy.

– Survey –

Of the 1,999 voters polled by Politico and the Morning Consult from August 13 to 16, only 49% supported the Democrats’ decision to leave the country, up from 69% in April.

All of these points are attacked by the Democrats, who are interested in consulting at the national and international levels, who are efficient, well-organized, who want the Biden administration, and who are elected.

Democrat Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was “disappointing that the Biden administration failed to appreciate the consequences of its speedy withdrawal”.

“My appeal to the administration for several months now is that we must expel our allies and take care of the paperwork after keeping the heroes safe. They did not heed this call,” he said, condemning US Army veteran Seth Moulton and electing a Democrat to the House.

The American president is criticized for his apparent coldness, and he always expresses himself as empathetic with his comrades.

“There is no compassion or understanding in the tone he used to describe the Afghan army and government, and at the time the screens are dominated by tragic images of these Afghans trying to escape from a dream,” Irfan said. University.

The White House accuses US-trained and trained Afghan soldiers of abandoning the fight against the Taliban.

– “Confusion” –

Finally Joe Biden, who continues to boast of a long experience in foreign policy, continues to affirm that “America is back” in the international game and is currently isolated.

Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that “he has not yet exchanged views with international leaders” since the fall of Kabul, and that America’s allies have not hidden their bitterness.

“Images of despair at Kabul airport are an insult to the political West,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

The British government openly criticized the US decision.

If Joe Biden argues that the United States is withdrawing from Afghanistan in order to commit itself to greater challenges, especially face-to-face with Beijing, Chinese rule will explode in the immediate future.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Suning said the United States had “caused great chaos” in Afghanistan.