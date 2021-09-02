Ida’s remnants wreak havoc in US: 8 die in New York

The remaining parts of Hurricane Ida killed eight people in the southern and northeastern states.

According to New York Police, at least eight people died in the night from Wednesday to Thursday – the worst flooding in many suburbs and suburbs of the U.S. economic and cultural capital.

Roads, lanes, and freeways suddenly became storms, in Brooklyn, Queens and north of the city, Westchester County. In this high-altitude coastal county, dozens of vehicles are submerged in the early hours of the morning, and homes with finished foundations are sometimes destroyed up to two feet by brackish and muddy water.

The massive New York subway system came to a standstill Thursday morning, after flooding several stations.

The NWS, the US Meteorological Service, recorded an unprecedented 80 mm of rain per hour in Central Park.

“I’m 50 years old, and I ‘ve never seen so much rain,” said Methodia Mihajlov, a restaurant near New York’s famous Lung Park. “It was like a tropical rain, in the woods. Incredible,” the trader said.

At midnight, Kathy Hochul, the new governor of New York State, declared a “state of emergency” following “major” flooding in all border districts of the city, affecting about 20 million people. . New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, already devastated by the Govt-19 epidemic, denounced it as a “historic weather event” and declared a “state of emergency”.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at New York’s Newark, LaCardia and JFK airports. A video showed the flooded terminal in Newark.

According to the NWS, this emergency due to flash floods is the first in the history of the megalopolis, already in October 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck.

Impressive hurricanes and flooding were also seen in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. In New Jersey, a state of emergency was declared by Governor Bill Murphy. A death has been reported there.

L’US is open

A surreal scene emerged on the flushing lawn on Wednesday night, where the US Open second round match between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina was interrupted. Water flowed into all four corners of the hall’s stretchable roof, set in 2018 to allow it to play accurately regardless of rain.

By the end of August, New York and its environs were already devastated by Hurricane Henry. Bad weather ended prematurely on August 21, given a big concert in Central Park, which marks the return to a more festive life after the Corona virus outbreak.

Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought with it a series of heavy rains that caused extensive flooding along the east coast of the United States. “The post-tropical hurricane Ida is bringing heavy rain and flash flooding, which could reflect a catastrophic risk in and around its path,” the NHC, U.S. Hurricane Center warned Wednesday. Ida will then continue her journey north and is expected to leave for New England on Thursday.

President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana today, where Hurricane Ida devastated buildings and left more than a million homes without electricity.

Hurricanes are a recurring phenomenon in the southern United States. But scientists warn that warming of the ocean surface could help make storms more powerful. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities, which are prone to tidal events due to rising sea levels.

Source: AFP