Photo credit, Getty Images Image title, Scientists say the signs of three caves in Spain are unnatural.

According to researchers, the red dots found in caves in Spain were created 60,000 years ago.

In a cave system in southern Spain, red marks on the dome of stalactites were created by Neanderthals 60,000 years ago.

An earlier study referring to scores for extinct relatives of modern humans has been questioned.

Research suggests that the stain was used by a splash and blasting process about 20,000 years before modern humans came to Europe.

Some experts have argued that the stain on the Cuva de Ardels is natural.

But a new study published in the journal PNAS supports the notion that red ocher pigments found in three caves on the Iberian Peninsula are a form of rock art by Neanderthals.

This indicates that the deposits are distinguished from other natural materials, such as those found in caves, by their unusual colors and textures.

Photo credit, Getty Images Image title, Some red pigments are thought to have been created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago.

The new analysis, which includes extensive dating, suggests that some scores are about 65,000 years old.

According to the study, Paleolithic works of art must have been created by the Neanderthals, the “sister” race of the Homo sapiens, because they were the only inhabitants of Europe at that time.

Research has also found that pigment is used at different times, sometimes for over 10,000 years.

He suggests that generations of Neanderthals have returned to the site to create symbolic identities over time.

According to the researchers, this study adds growing evidence that the intellectual capabilities of our evolutionary relationships may have been underestimated.

The authors of the PNAS study found that brands are not “art” in the strict sense of the word, but the result of “graphic behaviors” aimed at creating visual codes.

The site of the Cueva de Ardles, located in a mountain range in the Spanish province of Mioca, was discovered in 1821 after a hidden gateway emerged following an earthquake.

In 2014, experts said an engraving found in a separate cave in Gibraltar provided evidence of art by Neanderthals.

The geometric pattern identified at Gibraltar in the southern tip of Europe was discovered under unobstructed sediment, which was also supplied by Neanderthals.