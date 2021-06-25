Human rights groups say several activists of the anti-Hirak movement in Algeria, including university teachers, were placed under arrest warrants or under judicial supervision on Thursday evening.

The Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LADDH) says a total of 20 activists will be arraigned Thursday in CD M’Hamad Court in Algeria.

Those in control of the judiciary include Fatiha Brigadier, a retired academic, and three university professors, Sarah Ladol, Mehna Aptecelam and Mohammad Yagaouni.

All four teachers are part of the National Committee for the Release of Prisoners (CNLT) and the National Coalition of Educators for Change (CNUAC).

Ms. Brigley has been in custody since June 17. She is known for her commitment to the prisoners of conscience and against torture.

Another CNLT activist, El Hadi Lasouli, who was in police custody, was placed on an arrest warrant.

They are not filtered any details of the alleged facts, but on Thursday, according to lawyers who have their ajaranapotu, collected financial assistance for discussions surrounded the prisoners and their families.

Formed in 2019 amid the quiet uprising of Hirak, the CNLT is a support group that identifies prisoners of conscience and campaigns for their release. He is considered a reliable source of information on the status of repression in Algeria.

These legal actions are part of a complete crackdown aimed at breaking the Hirak, unprecedented and peaceful anti-regime movement born in early 2019, calling for radical change in the regime.

In recent months, with the approach of legislative elections, the authorities have banned Hirak marches and stepped up arrests and legal action against opponents, especially journalists and academics.

Amnesty International said in a statement on Thursday that at least 273 people are currently being held in prisons in Algeria, condemning the “increase in repression against Hirak activists” in the months leading up to the June 12 referendum.

The general amnesty is a warning by a recent amendment to the Penal Code that expands the definition of terrorism, which, according to the human rights body, refers to the “thrilled determination of the authorities” to “silence peaceful enemies and destroy opposition politics.”

More than 80 Algerian and international NGOs have recently called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to “expand repression” of Algerian authorities and “relentlessly criminalize fundamental freedoms.”