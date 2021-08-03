Heat waves blow in Greece, heat waves occur frequently in Europe

The current rising heat wave in Greece has been described as the worst in the country for 30 years, which explains the increase in heat waves in Europe as a result of the planet’s global warming. In fact, greenhouse gas emissions increase the power, duration, and rate of recurrence of heat waves, according to scientists.

Since July 29, Greece has been experiencing a severe heat wave. This is the worst heat wave since 1987, according to Prime Minister Griagos Mitsodakis. This episode is expected to peak on Mondays and Tuesdays, with temperatures hovering around 45 C.

Mediterranean heat wave (2): incredible 24 hour minimum temperature in Greece 31 July. The 34.3C timin on the island of Callimnos is the highest timing recorded in Europe in July and the 2nd highest overall after 36.0C in Palermo, Sicily in June 2007. August record will follow! pic.twitter.com/JVOwzYm5vB – Extreme temperatures around the world (xtextremetemps) July 31, 2021

Drought and high temperatures simultaneously caused major islands in the Mediterranean, Greece and Turkey, Italy and Spain. Between July 11 and 13, central and southern Spain experienced a heat wave and temperatures exceeding 40 C.

It is reminiscent of the summer of 2019 in Europe, marked by two heat waves in late June and the second half of July. The two chapters are estimated to have killed 2,500 people, according to the University of Louvain (Belgium) CRED Research Center. A historic heatwave in France reached the Vrrargues on June 28 at 46 ° C in the Herald (south). On July 24 and 25 of the same year, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom recorded record temperatures: 42.6 ° C in Lincoln (northwest Germany), 41.8 ° C in Begijnendijk (northern Belgium), 40.7 C in the south of the Netherlands and 38.7 in Cambridge. C (East England).

As part of that, the second half of July and early August 2018 was marked by very high temperatures and a severe drought that brought down the levels of rivers such as the Danube in Central Europe. This period was particularly marked by devastating wildfires in Portugal and Spain, the latter recording the highest temperature ever reached on its soil: 47.3 ° C on July 13, 2018 in Montoro, near Crdoba.

In the summer of 2015, France experienced four heat wave episodes, causing a total of 1,700 deaths, according to the public health agency France. The long warmest and driest period from late June to late July fell in Central Europe and the southern countries of the continent. Hungary has killed more than 500 people, while Italy, Macedonia and Serbia have been hit by several wildfires.

Globally, Western Europe, especially France, Italy, Spain and Portugal experience exceptional temperatures in the first half of August. On August 1, 2003, Portugal recorded a temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius in Amareleja (south). Emergency services in European countries are seeing the arrival of the tragedy of the elderly. Scientific work funded by the European Union, with an estimated 70,000 additional deaths in 16 European countries due to the 2003 heat wave. According to this estimate, published in 2007, France and Italy have the highest number of deaths, at about 20,000. .