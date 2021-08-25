The acclaimed, eternal enemy of Zambia, Hakinde Hislema, finally became president on Tuesday, promising to revive the economy and promote “better democracy” and seize power in this debt-ridden South African country. “HH” took office at the Happy Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, where thousands of supporters filled in on his color red. Many spent the night there so that they could definitely attend his inauguration at noon, AFP noted. “I swear I will faithfully and diligently fulfill my duties (…) to maintain and protect the Constitution,” he declared with a Bible in his hand. The new president arrived in a white SUV on the stadium track, with a bodyguard standing at each door, waving to the crowd with his two open, white-gloved hands. Many state leaders, but also regional opposition figures, attended the ceremony to congratulate a smooth political transition, on a continent where long-time dictatorial leaders have stuck to power. Matteo Simukonda, 36, arrived the previous day from the Central Copper Belt area, which is home to the country’s copper mines. “This is an important event for Zambia,” he told AFP. I came to see the “total burial of the previous regime” and the “total humiliation of corruption.” %). In this country rich in copper, commodity prices have risen and more than half of the people living below the poverty line are unable to afford it. His predecessor, who started the construction projects frenzy for the stations, was particularly criticized for unfairly borrowing from Chinese investors, and Zambia was the first country in Africa to default on its debt since the outbreak. And increasingly repressed, shut down the independent media and arrested opposition figures. Claiming to have been arrested fifteen times since he was involved in politics, HH promised not to immediately “retaliate” against his fallen rival. He condemned his “brutal rule” and lined up to vote for millions of zombies. Ringizai Sikohomero, a researcher at the South African-based Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said it was “clear news that prompted so many citizens to vote.” Young people expect democratic change, mobilized en masse to vote, and those under the age of 35, who represent the majority of those registered. “For them, the vote confirms the idea that power belongs to the people,” champion economist Greve Selva told AFP. In neighboring Zimbabwe, President Emerson Nangaqua has warned his opponents not to have such dreams. After Robert Mugabe, Mr. who ruled the country with an iron fist for 37 years. Mangangawa pledged a “new democracy” before uniting a single party and muttering opposition. In the coming months, all Zambian presidents will have to see if he “speaks” and keeps his promises.