H.M. Turkey also pays homage to King’s leadership and to Morocco as a pole of stability

Turkey HM on Tuesday. King Mohammed praised the sixth leadership and Morocco’s role as a pole of stability in the region. During a video conference interview with Foreign, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Turkish Foreign Minister Mr. Stability and development in the region ”.

The two ministers praised the excellent relations of friendly and bilateral cooperation and acknowledged the need to reactivate the partnership mechanisms, through new sessions of political dialogue and the Joint Commission on Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco living abroad in a statement.

MM Borita and avuşoğlu stressed the importance of consolidating economic federation by establishing an investment promotion roadmap using new value chains.

They announced the system on the sidelines of the next hybrid commission of the Economic Forum focusing mainly on trade and investment, the same source said.

The two ministers discussed the health situation and efforts made in the fight against the epidemic. In this case, they decided to mutually recognize the vaccination certificates issued by the respective authorities of the two countries.

Emphasizing the integration of ideas on regional and international issues, MM. Borita and Çavuşoğlu are constantly engaged in coordination and consultation on common interests, especially in Libya, the Middle East and the Mediterranean.