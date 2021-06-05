Green light for all vaccinated tourists

While France has set a “color list” of countries according to the severity of the Covit-19 epidemic, the head of the Spanish government, San Francisco, has announced new measures to ease health restrictions on international travel, citing procedures to be followed when traveling abroad.

The government has issued a ministerial decree to allow travelers from safer third countries, including New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Thailand. The latter were allowed to come to Spain only for essential trips, and are now allowed to enter territory without restrictions, requirements or health checks on their arrival.

Tourists from European countries or elsewhere can travel to Spain, if they have a vaccination certificate, confirming that they have received two doses of one of the Covit-19 antibodies approved by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization. Organization (WHO), he stressed.

“All vaccinated people and their families are welcome in our native Spain, regardless of their country of birth,” said Sanchez.

The head of government noted that exceptions may occur depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in third countries, regardless of whether he or she is required to undergo a PCR test or serological negative.