Govt-19: The third hardest wave in Africa

Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of Covit-19 pollution, more viral than others, triggered by new highly contagious, warns Matsidiso Moetti, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa.

“The prevalence of most epidemics poses a threat to a new level in Africa,” Moiti warned in a statement, adding that a 25% increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in Africa is explained by the widespread prevalence of new species at the community level. According to the World Health Organization, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has increased by 25% and the number of consecutive deaths in the six weeks ending June 26 has increased by 15%. The delta variant is 30% to 60% more contagious than other species, and has been recorded in 16 African countries, nine of which are experiencing outbreaks of the disease, particularly in South Africa, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Moyti pledged to provide WHO technical support to strengthen the ability of African countries to make genetic sequencing of new species, and said rapid vaccination deployment was necessary for mutations to appear.