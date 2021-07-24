Govt-19: Should vaccinated (re) cover themselves? Experts recommend here

With the re-emergence of Covit-19 cases in the United States and elsewhere due to delta variation, fully vaccinated people are wondering whether to wear the mask back home.

Vaccines are very effective in preventing hospitalization and preventing death, and infections are rare among immunocompromised people.

But according to some experts interviewed by AFP, not everyone has a one-size-fits-all approach that works. People need to take into account factors such as the rate of transmission in their environment, personal risk levels and their own risk tolerance to help determine what is best for them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s leading federal public health agency, dropped advice on vaccinators wearing masks in May.

At the time, the number of Covit-19 cases was in the free fall, and the Biden administration sought to announce a return to normalcy following a full-scale vaccination campaign.

But, on Thursday, more than 50,000 cases were identified in the country. An uprising mainly caused by delta variability, and is often concentrated in areas with very low vaccination rates.

It should be noted, however, that the increase in cases did not translate into a proportional increase in hospital admissions and deaths.

About 200 daily deaths are set to be reduced, a figure much lower than the 3,500 recorded each day during the height of the winter tide.

More than 97% of those admitted to the hospital reported last week, CDC director Rochelle Valensky said last week, while the death toll was 99.5%, the doctor said last weekend. -Vivek Murthy, President of the United States.

Rochelle Valensky on Thursday supported the CDC’s position on the wearing of masks, stressing that the company has always said that individuals should take local conditions into account.

“If you are in an area with a high case rate and a low vaccination rate, where delta variant cases are on the rise you should definitely wear a mask if you are not vaccinated,” he said.

“You will get exceptional protection from the vaccine if you are vaccinated, but you are free to decide to add additional protective layers,” he added.

Joseph Allen, an associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, supports the CDC’s position.

“I don’t think we are at a point in the United States and the most vaccinated countries, and this recommendation (to wear a mask) still makes sense to everyone,” he said.

If the World Health Organization had insisted that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks, this would be particularly in light of the overall situation, with only 13.4% of the world’s population being vaccinated.

“For me, the goal with all vaccines is to prevent serious cases and deaths, and that’s what they do best,” Allen said.

Regarding infections among vaccinated people, a recent study in prison saw 27 positive cases out of a population of 2,380 vaccinated people: 1.1% developed COV-19, and all were asymptomatic, their case was detected during routine trial.

However, as the vulnerability of the virus in an environment is high, the incidence of cases among vaccinators is high.

Celine Counter, an epidemiologist and epidemiologist, compares the situation before the start of the Delta variant to driving around her surroundings, while the current situation is like driving to a racing round.

“When you drive in your neighborhood, the seat belt is enough,” he told AFP, the seat belt that marks the vaccine.

“But if you’re in a race, in addition to the seat belt, those drivers will also have helmets and airbags,” he added, adding that the masks represent those extra safety layers.

In some places in the United States, such as Los Angeles or Philadelphia, local authorities have re-established the obligation to wear masks indoors.

U.C. According to Monica Gandhi, a physician who specializes in infectious diseases in San Francisco, “People are very frustrated with coming and going.” He therefore recommends setting statistical markers to link, for example, the obligation to wear a mask for hospital admission rates. Monica Gandhi, like other experts, proposes the number of people admitted to the hospital to more than five per 100,000 citizens as a gateway to resumption of normal activities.

Monica Gandhi, Joseph Allen and others argue that these “exit curves” could be used in schools when they reopen in the fall, while the American Academy of Pediatrics supports the global port. Even among masked, vaccinated teachers and students.