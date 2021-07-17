Govt-19: 3rd wave, Rwandan capital Kigali restructured

# In other countries : Rwanda has announced that it will re-control the capital, Kigali, and eight other districts from Saturday to July 26 to prevent the outbreak of Govt-19 cases reported in recent weeks.

“Citizens are being called upon to significantly reduce social contact and limit travel to essential services,” the Rwandan government said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“Movements and visits outside the home are prohibited except for essential services such as health, food purchasing, and banking,” the text explains.

Public transportation of people has also been suspended, offices of companies and administrations have been closed, schools have been closed, outdoor sports and recreational activities have been banned and the number of people attending funerals has risen to 15.

Arrivals and departures to Kigali Airport Tourism activities are maintained in accordance with the prevailing health norms.

The curfew order is in effect across the country from 6:00 pm to 4:00 pm (4:00 pm to 2:00 am GMT), where businesses are required to close at 5:00 pm.

Rwanda was initially successful in controlling the epidemic, becoming one of the first strict prisons on the African continent since March 2020, as well as imposing extensive campaigns to detect and detect contact cases.

Kigali was already in total control for two weeks in January.

In recent weeks, Rwanda has faced a serious relapse in epidemics, with about 800 new cases a day flooding hospitals that are bed-ridden.

A total of 51,000 Govt-19 cases have been reported in the country of 13 million people, including 607 deaths.

As in many African countries, the vaccination campaign was slow due to insufficient supplies and population reluctance.

Authorities had planned to vaccinate 30% of the population this year and 60% by the end of 2022.

As of July 14, only 401,160 people had been vaccinated, or more than 3% of the population.