Govit-19: French support for making vaccination compulsory for all (survey)

More than half of French people say they support everyone getting vaccinated against Govt-19 to prevent a new outbreak in September, according to the results of a survey released Friday by Hexagon’s newspapers.

According to a poll conducted by Francinefo and Le Picaro, 58% of those polled said the entire population should be vaccinated, while the government is preparing a bill that would make this obligation for nursing staff.

The survey shows that young people are very opposed to this idea: more than 55% of 18-34 year olds responded negatively to 52% of the lower classes.

The survey also reveals that 72% of survey participants are in favor of caregivers.

Although the epidemic has continued to decline in France for several weeks, health officials warn that a fourth wave is likely to be caused by the rapid spread of the delta variant, which now represents 20% of new cases.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign at the end of 2020, 34,103,180 people have received at least one injection (50.6% of the total population) and 23,270,971 now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 34.5% of the population), according to the latest figures from the French Institute for Public Health.

The French government has set a target of vaccinating 85% of people over the age of 50, adults with comorbidity, and 75% of adults with at least one dose, 40 million people, and 66% with a complete immunization schedule, or 35 million people. By the end of August.