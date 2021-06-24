Gibraltar to relax abortion law, which is one of the toughest in the world

Residents of the small British province of Gibraltar are being invited to vote in a referendum on Thursday on the easing of abortion legislation, one of the world’s toughest.

Polling stations open at 9:00 am local time (07:00 GMT) and close at 10:00 pm (8:00 pm. Spontaneous termination of pregnancy (abortion) is currently prohibited – unless it is a matter of life and death for the mother – and 32,000 south of Spain. Life imprisonment will be imposed in this small British residence with a population.The referendum, held at the initiative of the local government and polarizing the opinion, was originally scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed at the last minute due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

Under what conditions?

Reform approved by the local parliament and submitted to the referendum A woman can have an abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, but only if her mental or physical health is considered at risk, for example in the event of rape or incitement, and if the potential damage is considered serious and permanent. It does not provide a limit in exceptional cases, which may prove dangerous to the fetus. In other cases, abortion is prohibited. Physicians may raise a conscientious objection to refusing to perform an abortion.

An ancient law

Until now, women living in Gibraltar who wanted to have an abortion had to go to Spain or the UK. During the referendum campaign, local government leader Fabian Picardo and two party leaders released a video urging residents to vote “yes” in the referendum. ” Gibraltar is keen to vote yes on Thursday, June 24th “On Twitter, Mr. Picardo called the current law” old-fashioned. “

The reform follows a ruling by the British Supreme Court in June 2018, which found that Northern Ireland law prohibits abortion in almost all cases and is close to Gibraltar, contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights. Abortion has since been liberalized in Northern Ireland.