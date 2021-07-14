France: Presidential elections set for April 10 and 24, 2022 (official)

The first round of the presidential election in France will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, two weeks before the second round on the 24th of the same month, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday, July 13.

A spokesman said assembly elections would be held on Sunday, June 12 and 19.

In a statement, Interior Minister Gerald Durman pointed out that he had consulted with representatives of all political parties on the election calendar for the 2022 presidential and legislative elections, and provided only two pairs of consensus. Dates. With Article 7 of the Constitution.

The first option held the first round on April 10, the second round on April 24, the second round on April 17, and the first round on April 1, 2022.

For the Assembly elections, Beauvais’ tenant provided only two pairs of dates consistent with Article LO 122 of the Electoral Code: the first round on June 5 and the second round on June 12, or the first round on June 12 and the second round on June 19.

The dates chosen by the executive were presented by the French press on June 22, confirming the evidence within the government.

The previous presidential election was held on April 23 and May 7, 2017, while the legislative elections were held on June 11 and 18, 2017.

According to Article 7 of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, “the election of a new president shall take place for a minimum of twenty days and a maximum of thirty-five days before the expiration of the powers of the President.” The decree of Emmanuel Macron is due to expire on May 13, 2022.