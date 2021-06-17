France orders curfew and frees itself from external masks

With the removal of the obligation to wear a mask outside and the curfew order from Sunday, life will return to almost normal, thanks to the faster improvement in health than expected. From June 20 to 6 a.m., for the first time since the establishment of the first curfew order eight months ago to deal with the second wave of the Covit-19 epidemic, the French will be able to move out without any hindrance.

The release comes ten days ahead of the June 30 deadline, as Prime Minister Jean Costex announced in a statement at the end of the Cabinet meeting that “the situation is improving faster than we expected.” “It is natural for us to adjust our actions,” he first declared, declaring that the general obligation to wear a mask was lifted on the outside while in practice in closed spaces (shops, offices, traffic …). On the outside, however, the Prime Minister says it is necessary to continue to wear it “when we meet, when we are in a crowded place, in a row, in a market or in the stands of a stadium”. Madnigan said the mask can also be removed on playgrounds in the evening, but should be kept in classrooms.

France follows the example of many European countries such as Belgium, while others, including Germany and Spain, are gradually moving towards wearing masks. “We are moving forward in a pragmatic and proportionate manner,” Emmanuel Macron said while browsing at Vivadec, France’s first major trade show since the easing of health restrictions. His “we are glad we can take an extra step, because our results are good, we are collectively disciplined”, however, the head of state called “with caution” because “nothing has been defeated” and called on the French to “continue to fight this epidemic”. The only way “.

According to epidemiologist Antoine Flaholt, many experts agree that wearing a mask on the outside is “not of much interest”, while emphasizing the importance of paying respect to gestures, such as hand washing or social exclusion.

France was one of the last countries to issue a curfew with Italy and Greece. But calls for it to rise have increased in recent days, especially due to the controversial exemption granted by the government to Roland Karros, which will end in the presence of the semifinal audience between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The duty to return home at 11:00 pm was less and less respected, as the crowds gathered on Monday evening to celebrate France’s victory over Germany in Euro football.

Jean Costex warned that raising the curfew order would not preclude the maintenance of health norms for public places and for the music festival next Monday. He warned that wild music performances that cause “crowds on the public highway” would not be accepted.

By making these announcements four days before the departmental and regional elections, which promise to be difficult for the majority, the prime minister defended the merits of the crisis exit strategy announced at the end of April, and “while some were not too quick and careful”.

He was pleased that pollution had dropped to an average of 3,200 daily cases over 7 days – the lowest since August 2020 – and that less than 2,000 people had been hospitalized in the intensive care units. This significant improvement, according to him, was achieved through the “French mobilization” and the “success of the vaccination campaign” with more than 30 million people receiving the first dose.

By the end of August, Jean Costex had set three goals: 40 million first vaccine, 35 million full vaccine and 85% over 50 years and the first recipient dose of adults with comorbidity. Adolescents’ attendance at vaccination centers was a boost, as 41% (105,000 out of 260,000) of appointments made on Tuesday were for minors, Doctole said Wednesday.

If the overall health situation improves, the government is “particularly vigilant” in Guyana and is using “additional resources” to expedite vaccination, while the incidence rate rose to 292 per 100,000 people on June 15.