France: More than 200,000 protesters against the health card

According to the Interior Ministry, about 204,000 people on Saturday fought against a government-imposed health pass to prevent the spread of Covit-19 on the streets of several French cities. Thus the anti-pass hit the sidewalk on the 3rd Saturday as well.

In the capital, Paris, about 14,250 people marched against the move.

In total, the Interior Ministry has identified 184 acts across France.

The previous Saturday, the protests had gathered 161,000 people, including 11,000 in the capital, according to Blaze Powwow.

More than 3,000 police were mobilized to oversee the four protests announced in the capital.

French newspapers report that three members of the police force were injured during the Paris rally and were taken care of in a “relative rush”.

After the main procession arrived, in the afternoon, some tensions arose at the end of the Place de la Bastille. Police used tear gas and water cannon, local reports said.

In addition to participation figures, the Interior Ministry said 19 people had been arrested during the anti-health pass rally, including 10 in Paris in the early hours of the morning.