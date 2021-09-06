Faced with extreme weather events, the UN recalls the need for climate action

LThe United Nations has reiterated the need to control temperature rise to an agreed target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as severe weather events are affecting more and more people around the world.

“The whole planet is going through a season of fire and flood” It mainly affects the fragile and vulnerable people of rich and poor countries, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Monday. -Level meeting on climate action.

Speaking via video message at a talk on accelerating adaptation solutions ahead of COP26, the annual United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow (UK) in November, he noted that the impact of these events was already known.

“Countries and peoples around the world – especially those most vulnerable and less responsible for climate change – will experience even more catastrophic consequences,” he said, adding that the effects would be rippling through economies, communities and ecosystems, destroying the benefits of development, exacerbating poverty, increasing migration and tensions. “.

Mohammed said with “bold and decisive action” towards a global zero economy by 2050, the world could still control global warming to less than 1.5 degrees. “Acting now is about climate justice. And we have solutions,” he said. While the “massive increased investment” in adaptation and regression is “important” to those at the forefront of the climate crisis, to date, only 21% of climate funding has been dedicated to adaptation efforts, the UN official said.

“Of the $ 70 billion that developing countries need to adapt, only a fraction is provided,” he said, adding that adaptation spending for developing countries will reach $ 300 billion a year by 2030.

In addition to being a moral necessity, there are also clear economic arguments for initial investments in building adaptation and flexibility. “Lives will be saved and livelihoods will be protected,” he said, adding that the general secretary should allocate 50% of the total funds to donors and multilateral development banks.

Nevertheless, countries in need of this support continue to face serious challenges in accessing climate funding. Ms. Mohammed stressed the importance of simplifying the rules and rapid initiatives such as low-developing countries, small island developing states and other vulnerable countries and the acceleration program. Developed jointly by the World Adaptation Center and Africa. Development Bank.

According to him, the project has the potential to produce rapid and transformative results, which will save lives and livelihoods and promote climate-friendly measures to combat the impacts of Govt-19, climate change and the economy. With less than 80 days to go before COP26, UN number two urged participants to “act boldly now before it is too late for the people and the planet.”