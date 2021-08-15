Ethnic Violence in Cameroon: About 10,000 Displaced Persons Refuge in Chad (UNHCR)

Nearly 10,000 Cameroonians have taken refuge in Saddle since Wednesday.

“About 10,000 people have fled the intercommunication conflict since Wednesday and have taken refuge in Oundouma, south of N’Djamena,” said Iris Plom, UNHCR deputy representative in the Chadian capital, Chad.

At least 12 people have been killed and at least 48 injured in clashes between fishermen and herdsmen in the Logan-Birni district near the Chad border in the far north of Cameroon since Wednesday, according to a recent report by Cameroonian officials.

“The main requirements are health services, shelter and food (…). This generous hospitality greatly affects the population,” Ms Plom said.

According to Kayang Sauer, the governor of Sari-Bakurmi, where the Cameroonian refugees are located, Sadiyan officials have taken security measures to accommodate the refugees, bring them to safety and protect the border to prevent the escalation of the conflict in Chad.

The official said that some of the displaced were taken away by families from Sari-Bagurmi, while others took refuge in schools and churches.