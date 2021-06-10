Entry to Morocco: Vaccine Pass or PCR Test? New to 3 countries

Discussions with the three countries mentioned took place on Wednesday, June 9: then it was decided Mutually recognize vaccination certificates.

Holders of Turkish, Tunisian or Hungarian vaccine passes from June 15, 2021, according to an authorized source contacted by us Enter Morocco without PCR testing, only thanks to their vaccination certificates. This action The same applies to Morocco with the vaccine pass, Travel to these three countries.

According to our source, negotiations are ongoing Expand this activity with other countries.

What is the vaccine pass really for?

According to the same source, entering Morocco, From the listA., Not conditioned by vaccine.

Those who have been vaccinated can enter Morocco from June 15 using their vaccine pass But a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours is mandatory. This, in addition to the three countries mentioned above.

Strangers can also travel to Morocco By showing only a negative PCR test within 48 hours.

Many readers and Internet users wonder what the vaccine pass is for. According to our source, “In the second phase, This will allow travel to Morocco without a PCR test“, Probably within the framework of agreements concluded by the Kingdom with other countries such as Tunisia, Hungary and Turkey.

“It allows Free to go to Morocco after 11pm..

