Entering Morocco: PCR testing is no longer mandatory for those vaccinated from List A

[MISE A JOUR: 11 juin 2021] The Ministry of Health released this on Friday, June 11th A health protocol For international travel, to restart flights and to support the revival of tourism in complete safety.

In this document, the Ministry specifies the conditions for entry into Morocco for travelers from A and B lists.

For vaccinated travelers coming from List A, the required documents are “A vaccine pass Or Certificate certifying that the person Absolutely Vaccinated ”. So the PCR test is no longer mandatory, as previously announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For those who have not been vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated, a negative PCR test on boarding not exceeding 48 hours is required.

A passenger health card must be downloaded and duly completed online before boarding a plane or ship, specifically the passenger’s address and two telephone numbers to locate him, if required, within 10 days of his arrival in the National Territory. It is also required for individuals who have or have not been vaccinated.

For travelers from List B, the required documents are here:

Exceptional recognition granted by embassy services;

Negative PCR test on boarding, maximum 48 hours;

– Restricted isolation for 10 days at the expense of the person involved in structures previously appointed by local authorities;

-A control PCR test on the 9th day.