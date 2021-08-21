Endless chaos, Americans are under pressure

Six days after the Taliban entered Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans are seeking to leave their country, with US President Joe Biden acknowledging that the “end” cannot be guaranteed by “tough” air traffic.

Roads blocked by crowds, cargo planes hit, children thrown into barbed wire by their parents: Images of chaos at Kabul airport reinforce the feeling of not being ready for surgery every day.

The airlift was “one of the most important and difficult in history”, he admitted Friday, in his second televised speech in a few days, during a speech by Mr Biden at the White House.

The president declared that “I can not guarantee what the end result will be” or that there will be no “risk of loss” in human life, promising that Washington’s allies will not recall. Outside of this process to go with American “credibility”.

He announced that 13,000 people had been evacuated by the U.S. military since August 14. Thousands of others boarded planes, especially from European countries and Great Britain.

– Ejected by helicopters –

The United States alone plans to lay off 30,000 people.

Most of those expelled were U.S. citizens authorized by the Taliban. But many Afghans, especially those who have worked in the United States and hold special immigration visas (SIVs) for themselves and their relatives, cannot access the campus, which is guarded by 5,000 U.S. service personnel.

On Friday, the U.S. military had to send three helicopters to pick up 169 Americans who could not get to the airport from a hotel in Kabul.

There is still a lot between the Taliban checkpoints and the barbed wire fence built by the US military, waiting for the plane.

Among the countless tragic witnesses, a video posted on social media shows a crying baby being pushed over by people at an airport in Afghanistan and handed over to an American soldier. According to the Pentagon, he was treated and later returned to his parents.

The U.S. military, which has faced criticism and controversy over the Taliban’s lightning victory, on Friday released a series of photos showing Afghan children and children being cared for at the airport. . And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby highlighted the soldiers’ “kindness.”

In the Gulf, especially in Qatar, public evacuations were halted for several hours on Friday as US bases concentrated on thousands of refugees.

The United States, which has several military bases, including the Great Ramstein and its main military hospital, has received a green light from Berlin for some to leave for Germany.

– Hunting for enemies –

The Taliban sought to ensure that their former adversaries did not retaliate, promising “many differences” from their previous regime, and between 1996 and 2001, they imposed an ultra-strict version of Islamic law that barred women from working or studying and punished thieves and murderers with bloody punishment.

But according to a report by a panel of experts working for the UN, Afghanistan’s new masters have “priority lists” of wanted Afghans, most at risk are military, police and military officials. Intelligence.

The report says the Taliban are making a “targeted visit” to wanted individuals and their families. Their checkpoints filter Afghans into major cities and those seeking access to Kabul airport.

The Taliban, who are currently searching for a German journalist, Deutsche Valle (DW), shot dead a family member on Wednesday and seriously injured another, German radio reported.

According to the DW, the Taliban attacked at least three journalists, shot and killed the owner of a local radio station, and arrested Nematullah Hemat of Karkash TV, a private channel.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has received “hundreds of calls for help” from information professionals in Afghanistan, often ruled by “panic and fear” among women.

The Taliban claim that their men are not allowed to do so. “Some people still do this, maybe we are ashamed of ignorance (…),” tweeted Nasser Mohammed Mudmeen, one of their senior executives.

– Food insecurity –

The Taliban said it wanted to establish “good diplomatic relations” with all countries, but warned that they would not compromise on their religious policies.

China, Russia, Turkey and Iran have issued overt signals, while Western nations are on the alert.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for a halt to Afghanistan’s “collapse” and criticized the implementation of an “irresponsible” Western policy aimed at “imposing foreign values”.

The dilapidated Afghan economy is heavily dependent on international aid. According to the World Food Program (WFP), “one-third” countries face food insecurity and severe drought.

For the first time since taking office, the Taliban have called on imams to teach unity during Friday prayers and for educated people not to flee.

Some isolated signs of opposition have been reported, especially in the Panzeer Valley, northeast of Kabul, the last part of the Taliban that could not be controlled, where Ahmed Masood, the son of the famous commander Ahmad Shah Masood, was assassinated on September 9, 2001, along with al-Qaeda and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Released.

