Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20 21

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday evening that the Mount Arafat camp would be held on Monday, July 19 and that Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20.

A report released by the Saudi News Agency (ABS) on Saturday states that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia (High Court) has ruled that Saturday is the thirtieth day of the month of Taw al-Qaeda and Monday is July 19. It will be the first day of the Mount Arafat camp.

The same source explained: “Sunday marks the first day of Toul al-Hijjah because the crescent of the arrival of the last month of the Hekira calendar is not found. Thus, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20. ”

In a few days, the eyes of the Islamic world will be on Mecca, as the Hajj kicks in, worshipers will gather on Mount Arafat, which explains the highlight of the pilgrimage.

Islamic countries generally follow Saudi Arabia, which is associated with the crux of the month of Tawl al-Hijjah, the largest religious pilgrimage of Muslims, and its rituals take place in the territory of the kingdom.

For the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has kept a limited number of 60,000 pilgrims from within the country for the Hajj, in light of the stringent health measures taken to prevent the spread of Kovit-19.

Keep in mind that following the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic, the Hajj season for 2020 is exceptional, with the number of pilgrims at that time being limited to only 10,000, against about 2, 5 million pilgrims from the Kingdom, in 2019, from various parts of the world.

